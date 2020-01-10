Laboratory Filtration Market Worth $4.1 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Laboratory Filtration Market by Product (Filtration Assembly, Filter Media Accessories), Technology (Ultrafiltration, Microfiltration, Nanofiltration, RO), End User (Pharmaceutical, Biopharmaceutical Company, F&B), Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Laboratory Filtration Market is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2025 from USD 2.5 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.3%.





Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=12936082

Growth in this market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for laboratory filters in pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and growing R&D investments in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries.

The microfiltration segment accounted for the largest share of the market, by technique, in 2018



Based on technique, the Laboratory Filtration Market is segmented into microfiltration, ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis, vacuum filtration, and nanofiltration. The microfiltration segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, while the ultrafiltration segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Rising R&D activities in the pharma industry and wide applications in the food & beverage industry are the key factors boosting segmental growth. Growing R&D expenditures on biotherapeutic molecules are also expected to drive the demand for ultrafiltration filters in the coming years.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Laboratory Filtration Market"

169 - Tables

53 - Figures

221 - Pages





By end user, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies accounted for the largest market share in 2018



Based on end user, the Laboratory Filtration Market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, the food & beverage industry, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, and academic & research institutions. In 2018, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the higher adoption of laboratory filtration products due to the stringent regulatory scenario as compared to other end users such as food & beverage companies. Furthermore, growing research towards the development of biological molecules and increasing manufacturing of generics in developed countries will also drive market growth over the forecast period.





Get 10% Customization on this Research Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=12936082





North America dominates the lab filtration industry





The global lab filtration market is segmented into five major regions-North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The growth of the market in North America is mainly driven by the large number of pharmaceutical & biotechnology and food & beverage companies in the region, the presence of a well-established healthcare market, and the stringent regulatory scenario in the pharmaceutical industry.





The prominent players in the global Laboratory Filtration Market are Merck Millipore (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius Ag (Germany), 3M Company (US), GE Healthcare (US), GEA GROUP AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (Germany), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Veolia Water Technologies (France), Avantor, Inc (US), GVS S.p.A (Italy), MANN+HUMMEL (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc (US), Ahlstrom-Munksjö (Finland), MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), AMD Manufacturing, Inc (Canada), Koch Membrane Systems (US), Cole-Parmer (US), AQUAPORIN A/S (Denmark), and Sterlitech Corporation (US).





Browse Adjacent Markets: Biotechnology Market Research Reports & Consulting





Get Special Pricing on Bundle Reports:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestBundleReport.asp?id=12936082





Browse Related Reports:





Pharmaceutical Membrane Filtration Market by Product (Filter, Systems), Technique (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration), Material (PES, PVDF, PTFE, PCTE), Application (Final Product (Sterile), Raw Material (Bioburden), Cell Separation, Air) - Global Forecast to 2024





Hollow Fiber Filtration Market by Technique (Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration), Material (Polymer, Ceramic), Application (Harvest & Clarification, Concentration, Perfusion), End User (Pharmaceutical Manufacturer, CRO, CMO) - Global Forecast to 2023





About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/laboratory-filtration-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/laboratory-filtration.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg