The Italian hot drinks sector is led by the hot coffee category in both the value and volume terms in 2018, whereas, the hot tea category is forecast to register fastest value and volume growth during 2018-2023. Hypermarkets supermarkets is the leading channel for distribution of hot drinks in the country. Flexible packaging is the most commonly used pack material in the sector. Older consumers (55+ years) accounted for the highest consumption of hot drinks in Italy. Luigi Lavazza S.p.A., Nestle SA and Kimbo SpA are the leading players in the sector.

The Country Profile report on the Hot Drinks sector in Italy provides insights on high growth categories to target, trends in the usage of package materials, category level distribution channel data and market share of brands.

Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2013-2023

Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for hot coffee, hot tea, and other hot drinks with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2018-2023

Leading players: Market share of brands (in value and volume terms) and private labels (in value terms) in 2018

Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as cash carries and warehouse clubs convenience stores, department stores, dollar stores, variety stores general merchandise retailers, e-retailers, food drinks specialists, hypermarkets supermarkets, on-trade, and other general retailers

Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for flexible packaging, paper board, rigid plastics, glass, rigid metal and others; pack type data for: carton, bag/sachet, tub, bottle, jar and stand up pouch.

Italian sector is expected to grow by value and volume terms during 2018-2023.

Hot coffee is the largest category in both value and volume terms in Italian hot drinks sector.

Hot tea is expected to register the faster growth rate in value terms during 2018-2023.

Hypermarkets supermarkets is the leading channel for distribution of hot drinks in the country

Luigi Lavazza S.p.A., Nestle SA and Kimbo SpA are the leading players in the sector.

Older consumers (55+ years) accounted for the highest consumption of hot drinks in Italy

Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis

Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities

Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed brand share analysis to plan effective market positioning

Our team of analysts have placed a significant emphasis on changes expected in the market that will provide a clear picture of the opportunities that can be tapped over the next five years, resulting in revenue expansion

The packaging analysis report helps manufacturers, in identifying the most commonly used packaging materials in the sector

Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as real GDP, nominal GDP, consumer price index, household consumption expenditure, population (by age group, gender, rurral-urban split, and employed people and unemployment rate. It also includes economic summary of the country along with labor market and demographic trends.

Report scope

Executive summary

Italy in the global and regional context

Italy in the global and Western Europe hot drinks sector

Italy compared to other leading countries in Western Europe

Per capita consumption and expenditure Italy compared to Western Europe and global levels

Sector analysis hot drinks

Country snapshot hot drinks sector in Italy

Value and volume analysis hot drinks sector in Italy

Cross category comparison value and growth rate

Change in category share by value

Cross category comparison volume and growth rate

Change in category share by volume

Per capita consumption analysis by category

Category analysis: hot coffee

Category analysis: hot tea

Category analysis: other hot drinks

Distribution analysis

Distribution channel share analysis: hot drinks

Distribution channel share analysis by category

Competitive landscape

Leading companies (in value terms) in the hot drinks sector, 2018

Top 5 companies share by brand (in value terms) in the hot drinks sector, 2018

Brand shares of top five companies (in value terms) by category, 2018

Private label share analysis by category

Growth of private labels compared to branded products

Degree of consolidation/fragmentation by category

Packaging analysis

Pack material

Pack type

Closure type

Primary outer type

Consumergraphics

Demographic analysis

Macroeconomic analysis

Economic summary, labor market trends, and demographic trends

Country risk index

Methodology

Definitions

Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Nestle SA

PT. Gunung Slamat

Pt Kapal Api Global

Sari Incofood Corporation

Unilever

PT. Duta Serpack Inti

PT. GUNUNG SUBUR

PT Mayora Indah

Tong Tji

Ahmad Tea

Teh Bendera

Jacobs Douwe Egberts

Prenagen

PT. INDOLAKTO

PT Nutrifood Indonesia

