The "Italy Hot Drinks Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Italian hot drinks sector is led by the hot coffee category in both the value and volume terms in 2018, whereas, the hot tea category is forecast to register fastest value and volume growth during 2018-2023. Hypermarkets supermarkets is the leading channel for distribution of hot drinks in the country. Flexible packaging is the most commonly used pack material in the sector. Older consumers (55+ years) accounted for the highest consumption of hot drinks in Italy. Luigi Lavazza S.p.A., Nestle SA and Kimbo SpA are the leading players in the sector.
The Country Profile report on the Hot Drinks sector in Italy provides insights on high growth categories to target, trends in the usage of package materials, category level distribution channel data and market share of brands.
What else is contained?
- Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2013-2023
- Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for hot coffee, hot tea, and other hot drinks with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2018-2023
- Leading players: Market share of brands (in value and volume terms) and private labels (in value terms) in 2018
- Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as cash carries and warehouse clubs convenience stores, department stores, dollar stores, variety stores general merchandise retailers, e-retailers, food drinks specialists, hypermarkets supermarkets, on-trade, and other general retailers
- Packaging data: consumption breakdown for package materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for flexible packaging, paper board, rigid plastics, glass, rigid metal and others; pack type data for: carton, bag/sachet, tub, bottle, jar and stand up pouch.
Scope
- Italian sector is expected to grow by value and volume terms during 2018-2023.
- Hot coffee is the largest category in both value and volume terms in Italian hot drinks sector.
- Hot tea is expected to register the faster growth rate in value terms during 2018-2023.
- Hypermarkets supermarkets is the leading channel for distribution of hot drinks in the country
- Luigi Lavazza S.p.A., Nestle SA and Kimbo SpA are the leading players in the sector.
- Older consumers (55+ years) accounted for the highest consumption of hot drinks in Italy
Reasons to buy
- Identify high potential categories and explore further market opportunities based on detailed value and volume analysis
- Existing and new players can analyze key distribution channels to identify and evaluate trends and opportunities
- Gain an understanding of the total competitive landscape based on detailed brand share analysis to plan effective market positioning
- Our team of analysts have placed a significant emphasis on changes expected in the market that will provide a clear picture of the opportunities that can be tapped over the next five years, resulting in revenue expansion
- The packaging analysis report helps manufacturers, in identifying the most commonly used packaging materials in the sector
- Analysis on key macro-economic indicators such as real GDP, nominal GDP, consumer price index, household consumption expenditure, population (by age group, gender, rurral-urban split, and employed people and unemployment rate. It also includes economic summary of the country along with labor market and demographic trends.
Key Topics Covered:
- Report scope
- Executive summary
- Italy in the global and regional context
- Italy in the global and Western Europe hot drinks sector
- Italy compared to other leading countries in Western Europe
- Per capita consumption and expenditure Italy compared to Western Europe and global levels
- Sector analysis hot drinks
- Country snapshot hot drinks sector in Italy
- Value and volume analysis hot drinks sector in Italy
- Cross category comparison value and growth rate
- Change in category share by value
- Cross category comparison volume and growth rate
- Change in category share by volume
- Per capita consumption analysis by category
- Category analysis: hot coffee
- Category analysis: hot tea
- Category analysis: other hot drinks
- Distribution analysis
- Distribution channel share analysis: hot drinks
- Distribution channel share analysis by category
- Competitive landscape
- Leading companies (in value terms) in the hot drinks sector, 2018
- Top 5 companies share by brand (in value terms) in the hot drinks sector, 2018
- Brand shares of top five companies (in value terms) by category, 2018
- Private label share analysis by category
- Growth of private labels compared to branded products
- Degree of consolidation/fragmentation by category
- Packaging analysis
- Pack material
- Pack type
- Closure type
- Primary outer type
- Consumergraphics
- Demographic analysis
- Macroeconomic analysis
- Economic summary, labor market trends, and demographic trends
- Country risk index
- Methodology
- Definitions
- Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Nestle SA
- PT. Gunung Slamat
- Pt Kapal Api Global
- Sari Incofood Corporation
- Unilever
- PT. Duta Serpack Inti
- PT. GUNUNG SUBUR
- PT Mayora Indah
- Tong Tji
- Ahmad Tea
- Teh Bendera
- Jacobs Douwe Egberts
- Prenagen
- PT. INDOLAKTO
- PT Nutrifood Indonesia
