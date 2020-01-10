Nasdaq Vilnius decided to apply observation status to Grigeo AB (GRG1L, ISIN code: LT0000102030). After the announcement of Grigeo AB published on 09-01-2020 regarding the situation in Grigeo Klaipeda, the uncertainty remains regarding the possible consequences for Grigeo Group of companies due to Grigeo Klaipeda AB incident. The purpose of applying observation status is to alert the market participants. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 59 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.