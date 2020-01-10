OrthoSensor and McLaren Applied Announce A New Business Venture

The strategic collaboration will see the expanded development of the wearable smart technology MOTIONSENSE and the data analytics of ORTHOLOGIQ to improve patient care in orthopedic surgery

DANIA BEACH, Florida, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OrthoSensor, Inc. and McLaren Applied are pleased to announce the creation of EnMovi Ltd, a new venture with offices in Glasgow and London. EnMovi will focus on wearable sensors and data analytics, known as MotionSense and OrthoLogIQ, related to patient care in orthopedic procedures.

OrthoSensor's expertise in quantifying orthopedics through sensor-assisted technology enables healthcare providers around the world to deliver evidence-based treatments that improve clinical and economic outcomes for all healthcare stakeholders. Twinned with McLaren's ingenuity to develop quantifiable technology and machine learning capabilities, derived from innovative technologies from its Formula 1 team, the new venture will enable EnMovi Ltd to create valuable innovation in orthopedic wearables and data analytics.

Both technologies will have the capabilities to monitor the patient's journey pre-operatively, intra-operatively and post-operatively, empowering surgeons and patients with comprehensive data-driven solutions.

"We are excited about this strategic venture with OrthoSensor, Inc. and McLaren Applied. It will bring our current products OrthoLogIQ and MotionSense to the next level and most significantly augment orthopedic treatment and surgery globally. As pressure rises to better manage the orthopedic patient's journey and outcomes, these two products will help surgeons and hospitals consistently track patients throughout the continuum of care," said Ivan Delevic, President and Chief Executive Officer of OrthoSensor and Chairman of the Board of EnMovi Ltd.

Anthony Murray, CEO, McLaren Applied, said, "This new venture with OrthoSensor focuses McLaren Applied expertise in sensor technology on improving patient outcomes by enabling clinical professionals to manage information and insights. We look forward to seeing the results of our collaboration come to fruition."

OrthoSensor, Inc.

OrthoSensor, Inc., a leader in Sensor-Assisted Technology develops and commercializes intelligent orthopedic devices and data services that provide quantitative feedback to surgeons and hospitals. OrthoSensor's intelligent orthopedic devices utilize advanced proprietary sensor and communications technologies, coupled with innovative software products, to facilitate evidence-based decisions in orthopedic surgery - with the goal of improving patient outcomes and potentially reducing the cost of treating musculosketal disease.

McLaren Applied Limited

Part of the McLaren Group, McLaren Applied works at the intersection of technology, data and human ingenuity to deliver quantifiable performance advantage to sectors undergoing large-scale disruptive change. Drawing on a 30-year heritage leading the digital transformation of motorsport through electronics and data systems, McLaren Applied now develops transformative products and solutions that harness expertise in electronic systems, electric drive, telemetry, software, sensor technology, simulation, predictive analytics, and design.

