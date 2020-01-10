

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US House of Representatives has passed a non-binding resolution that limits President Donald Trump's ability to engage in war with Iran.



The measure, approved by a 224-194 vote in the House where the Democrats have majority, includes a provision that forbids the President from declaring war against another country without congressional mandate.



Eight Democratic centrists opposed the resolution, while three Republicans voted for it.



The symbolic measure is not expected to pass in the Republican-controlled Senate.



A similar resolution from Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) is expected to put to vote next week.



The Republicans argue that the War Powers resolution, sponsored by Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), was dangerous and would weaken the commander-in-chief.



Tensions over the killing last week of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, did not escalate to war despite rhetorics by U.S., Iranian leaders.



The Trump administration defended the attack in classified briefings and in a letter to the U.N. Security Council.



Iran had retaliated Wednesday by attacking two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and international coalition forces. More than a dozen ballistic missiles did not cause any casualties, but minimal damages.



Trump announced a fresh round of sanctions on Iran later in the day.



And within hours he offered an olive branch to Tehran by saying that the United States is ready to engage in serious negotiations with Iran without preconditions to de-escalate tensions between the two nations. Iran, however, rejected the offer of talks.



