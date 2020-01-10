CipherLoc Corporation: Cipherloc CEO Discusses Iran Tensions and Foreign Threats to U.S. Businesses for WSJ Pro Cybersecurity Symposium

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2020 / Today The Wall Street Journal, in partnership with FBI-affiliated InfraGard, is hosting a two-day Cybersecurity Symposium that brings together leaders from across industry, government and academia to address the critical cyber threats and challenges facing businesses today.

Andrew Borene, the President and CEO of Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB:CLOK), a developer of advanced encryption technology for the quantum era, will share his expertise on a panel titled "Foreign Intelligence Collection and Intellectual Property Protection."

"Businesses in the U.S. and our allied countries are constantly at risk from major foreign intelligence services," said Borene. "Given the recent escalation of tensions with Iran, the potential scope and scale of threats to data in our critical information systems has increased dramatically.

"As we work to harden our collective cyber defenses, the steps we take now to better encrypt and protect the confidentiality, integrity and availability of our data - regardless of who possesses it - are going to become an increasingly critical aspect of our future economic security posture."

Borene will also discuss practical steps and encryption tools that the defense industry and more traditional businesses can use to protect their critical assets and most sensitive data from today's known state threats and the unknown threats expected in the upcoming quantum computing era. The panel will be moderated by Christian Whiton, Senior Fellow at The Center for the National Interest.

About Cipherloc Corporation (OTCQB:CLOK)

Cipherloc Corporation is a provider of advanced encryption technology that enables better privacy and security in the quantum computing era. Our innovative solutions are based on our patented polymorphic encryption technology which adds a layer of protection to existing products, services, and applications. We deliver solutions that are secure, synergistic, and scalable across a variety of applications and markets that demand mission-critical encryption capabilities. For further information, please go to www.cipherloc.net.

