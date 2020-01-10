Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) ("the Company"), a leader in the rapidly growing AR industry. CEO and Director, Evan Gappelberg, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. Gappelberg explained that NexTech AR Solutions Corp. is the first publicly traded "pure-play" AR company, which began trading on the CSE in October of 2018. "We make strategic acquisitions," said Gappelberg when discussing the Company's growth strategy. Gappelberg also discussed the growth of the Company's omni-channel AR SaaS platform called ARitize. "It's a game changer for the world of eCommerce, which is really the industry that we're starting to see scale in," said Gappelberg.

Jolly then asked about the Company's potential in 2020. "We're seeing a massive ramp-up in our business. Year-over-year our revenue is up over 4,000%," shared Gappelberg. "In 2020, we're projected to make $15 to $20 million in top-line revenue," said Gappelberg. "The month of January looks like another record breaking month of revenue," he added.

The conversation then turned to the Company's partnership with LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN). "They have over 17,000 blue chip clients," said Gappelberg, adding that LPSN is developing a messaging platform that will enable users to find information about major stores more efficiently, including product details and availability "We populate that feed with a link to the 3D asset," explained Gappelberg. "It's no longer just a flat image, it's an actual 3D asset," he added. "It's super exciting and it's a huge opportunity for NexTech. We expect big things in 2020 off the back of that partnership."

Gappelberg then expanded on the Company's advertisement network. "The ad network is probably the biggest opportunity of them all for us," said Gappelberg. "We're launching our ad network and it's the only 3D ad network on the marketplace and it is going to be live by the end of this month."

"It's a huge opportunity for us and we're super excited about the revenue potential," said Gappelberg.

"What are you most proud of in the last 18 months?" asked Jolly. "I'm most proud of the team - it's all about the people," said Gappelberg, adding that the Company is made up of a dedicated group of individuals.

To close the interview, Gappelberg expressed his excitement about the Company's potential. "We are just getting started. This is the dawn of a new industrial revolution in the world of technology," said Gappelberg. "We're in the midst of the fourth industrial revolution," he added. "NexTech is uniquely positioned to capitalize," closed Gappelberg.

About NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

NexTech is one of the leaders in the rapidly growing AR industry, estimated to hit $120 billion by 2022, according to Statista. NexTech, the first publicly traded "pure-play" AR company, began trading on the CSE on October 31st, 2018. NexTech has a two-pronged strategy for rapid growth including growth through acquisition of eCommerce businesses and growth of its omni-channel AR SaaS platform called ARitize. NexTech has an exclusive license to a portfolio of patents 7,054,831, 7,266,509 and patent-pending applications 15351508, 62457136, 62559487, related to interactive gaming, interactive advertising, and augmented reality ("AR") technology.

The company is pursuing three multi-billion dollar verticals in AR.

ARitize For eCommerce; The company launched its technologically advanced webAR for eCommerce early in 2019 and has been rapidly signing up customers onto its SaaS platform. Customers include Walther Arms, Wright Brothers, Mr. Steak, and Budweiser. NexTech has the first 'full funnel' end-to-end eCommerce solution for the AR industry including its 3D product capture, 3D ads for Facebook and Google, 'Try it On' technology for online apparel, 3D and 360-degree product views, and 'one click buy'.

ARitize University; having launched in June 2019, the app-based solution allows companies and educational establishments to leverage all of their existing 2D assets - YouTube videos, PDF documents, PowerPoint decks, images, etc. - and then overlay immersive 3D-AR experiences on top of that content for an interactive training experience that drives productivity.

ARitize Hollywood Studios; expected to launch in Q4 2019, the studio has created a proprietary entertainment venue for which it is producing immersive content using augmented reality as the primary display platform.

