Freitag, 10.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Rallye setzt sich fort: Auf dem Weg zum größten Cannabisplayer in Kalifornien!?
PR Newswire
10.01.2020 | 15:28
City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, January 10

BLOCK LISTING RETURN

Date: 10 January 2020

Name of applicant:City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
Name of scheme:No programme - General Purpose
Period of return:From:11 July 2019To:10 January 2020
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:4,765,119
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):NIL
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):2,475,000
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:2,290,119

Hilary Jones

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 700000

© 2020 PR Newswire