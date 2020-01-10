The bathroom linen market size is poised to grow at a CAGR of almost 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The retail market for bathroom linen products is expected to witness significant growth due to the strong tie-ups between manufacturers and retailers (online and offline). Since the US and Europe are two major importers of bathroom linen products from Asia, it is essential for manufacturers to have strong tie-ups with global retailers. Major manufacturers such as Welspun India and Trident Group have established a strong network with retailers, which helps them in expanding the distribution of bathroom linen products globally. Welspun India's bath towels export share in the US witnessed a growth of around 9% between 2013 and 2017. Some of the prominent retailers of Welspun India includes Kohl's, Walmart, JC Penney, and Home Depot Product Authority. Thus, the presence of a strong distribution network is expected to drive the global bathroom linen market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the launch of innovative product offerings will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Bathroom Linen Market: Innovative Product Offerings

The global bathroom linen market is witnessing the launch of innovative products by vendors that help them differentiate their product offerings from their competitors. For instance, Welspun India has invested in making Hygro, an ingredient brand for towels. These Hygro cotton products have a hollow cotton core, which ensures that the product regulates temperature and becomes softer after each wash. Hollow core fibers are also more water absorbent, thereby drying wet surfaces quickly. These innovative bathroom linen products with superior quality and comfort are in high demand among customers worldwide. Thus, innovative product offerings will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

"Other factors such as the introduction of personalized bathroom linen products, and increasing government initiatives to promote the textile industry in emerging markets will have a significant impact on the growth of the bathroom linen market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Bathroom Linen Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the bathroom linen marketby product (bath towels, bathrobes) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The growth of the bathroom linen market share in Americas can be attributed to factors such as the increase in import of bathroom linen products and strategic tie-ups between the manufacturers and the retailers in the region.

