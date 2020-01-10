Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Rallye setzt sich fort: Auf dem Weg zum größten Cannabisplayer in Kalifornien!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ASAC ISIN: NL0012015705 Ticker-Symbol: T5W 
Tradegate
10.01.20
15:36  Uhr
87,80 Euro
+1,30
+1,50 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
TAKEAWAY.COM NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TAKEAWAY.COM NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
87,75
87,85
17:10
87,75
87,85
17:10
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TAKEAWAY.COM
TAKEAWAY.COM NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TAKEAWAY.COM NV87,80+1,50 %