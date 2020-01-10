

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz said it delivered about 2.34 million cars in 2019, up 1.3% from 2018. China remained the main driver with a 6.2% sales increase.



Mercedes-Benz Cars delivered 2.46 million cars of the Mercedes-Benz and smart brands in 2019, up 0.7% from 2018.



In the Asia-Pacific sales region, 977,922 vehicles was sold in 2019, up 3.7% from the previous year. A total of 693,443 cars were handed over to customers in China, an increase of 6.2% from 2018.



In the Europe region, a total of 937,881 cars were delivered to customers in 2019, an increase of 0.4% from 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX