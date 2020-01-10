HIFU Prostate Services Strengthens Clinical Team by Hiring Robert Johnson as Vice President of Clinical Operations

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2020 / HIFU Prostate Services, LLC (HPS), the leading provider of HIFU technology to in the United States, continues to grow and strengthened their clinical team by hiring Robert Johnson as vice president of clinical operations. Johnson will be responsible for educating patients as well as hospital administrators and expanding clinical operations of the company.

Johnson brings many years of nursing and operations experience to HIFU Prostate Services. He has worked with HIFU patients, technicians and facilities for more than 6 years and has thus worked with several thousand HIFU patients both in the US and abroad. From 2006 - 2012, he was a clinical nurse specialist at SonaCare Medical, the developer of the Sonablate HIFU system. At SonaCare, his role was to educate prostate cancer patients and their families about HIFU and to travel to international treatment locations to provide nursing care. Robert is one of the most experienced healthcare professionals in the country when it comes to working with HIFU patients and the Sonablate HIFU device.

"We are incredibly excited to have Robert join our team. Most of us have worked with Robert in the past and we already know what an incredible asset he is to our team," said John Linn, chief executive officer of HIFU Prostate Services. "Robert has vast knowledge and experience with it comes to HIFU and the patient experience. We expect he really will hit the ground running and add value immediately."

"I've spent a large part of my career working with HIFU patients and joining HPS feels like coming home to me in a way. The people and the technology are very familiar and I look forward to helping make HIFU accessible to more people through education and my clinical experience," said Johnson.

HIFU, which stands for high intensity focused ultrasound, is a non-surgical, radiation-free, outpatient procedure for prostate cancer that uses focused sound waves to heat and destroy diseased tissue in the prostate gland. HIFU precisely focuses ultrasound energy to rapidly heat and destroy tissue in the prostate. Due to its accuracy and precision, areas around the prostate are undamaged which greatly reduces the risk of side effects such as urinary incontinence and erectile dysfunction.

In October 2015, the FDA cleared the Sonablate®technology for the ablation of prostatic tissue. Sonablate®HIFU leads the industry in prostate tissue ablation with features that monitor real-time changes in prostatic tissue during HIFU, detect the location of nerves responsible for preserving potency and keep the rectal wall from being damaged.

