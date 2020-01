LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's industrial production grew in November, led by gains in manufacturing and mining and quarrying, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.



The industrial production index rose 1.2 percent year-on-year with manufacturing output growing 1.9 percent. Production in the mining and quarrying sector increased 8.3 percent. Utility sector output decreased 7.2 percent.



Capital goods production rose 6.3 percent and consumer goods output grew 2.3 percent. Intermediate goods production decreased 2.2 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production decreased 1.1 percent in November.



