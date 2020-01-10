Doosan Mobility Innovation Names Skyfire Consulting as Partner for Long-Range Pipeline-Inspection Project

Decatur, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2020) - Today, Skyfire Consulting, the nation's premier public safety drone consultancy, announced a partnership with Doosan Mobility Innovations Inc. to launch a long-range pipeline-inspection project with a major U.S. pipeline operator.

This partnership, announced at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show, will utilize the DS30 hydrogen fuel cell-powered aircraft from Doosan Mobility Innovation, a subsidiary of South Korean conglomerate Doosan Group. Skyfire's team of pilots, along with Doosan's support on engineering and hardware, will set off on a six-month-long project to establish inspection procedures along a major U.S. gas pipeline - both for emergency response and routine inspection.





Figure 1: CES Announcement - Skyfire and Doosan

Skyfire CEO Matt Sloane shows off thermal imagery from the first flights in the new long-range pipeline-inspection project.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6853/51319_531e189d04aeab19_001full.jpg

Doosan's DS30 aircraft uses an on-board hydrogen-powered generator to keep the platform aloft for more than two hours at a time and cover distances of nearly 50 miles.

"Distances like that are simply not possible on battery technology," said Matt Sloane, CEO of Skyfire. "We're thrilled to use this cutting-edge technology to help maintain the safety and integrity of our nation's critical infrastructure."

In addition to testing the aircraft in various weather conditions, the group will simulate responding to emergencies along the pipeline and develop real-time, actionable reporting functions to alert both pipeline operators and public safety agencies of a potential issue.

This group was recently responsible for completing a 43-mile "proof of concept" flight between St. Croix and St. Thomas on behalf of the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Health. A big part of both that test and the upcoming pipeline tests will be securing FAA permissions to operate the aircraft beyond visual line of sight.

"With our experience in the FAA's IPP program, and through our discussions on these two projects, the FAA has been incredibly helpful in setting the roadmap for us to complete," said Sloane. "We are breaking new ground here and we look forward to a positive back and forth with both aviation and pipeline regulators."

Doosan Mobility Innovations officially launched its U.S. hydrogen fuel cell drone solutions and the DS30 Long-Endurance HRF Drone during the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Doosan is the world's first company to successfully mass-produce hydrogen-powered drones for commercial use and was awarded the 2020 Best of Innovation Award in the category of Drones and Unmanned Systems from the Consumer Technology Association (CTA).

"We are very excited to announce our partnership to prove long-endurance, hydrogen-powered drone solutions with Skyfire Consulting," said Doosoon Lee, CEO of Doosan Mobility Innovation. "Now, Doosan Mobility Innovation is ready to provide excellent customer service and dependable solutions to U.S. industrial drone customers with our state-of-the-art hydrogen fuel cell technology and close collaboration with our U.S. partners."

About Skyfire Consulting

Skyfire Consulting is the nation's premier public safety and emergency response UAV consulting company, specializing in pilot training, FAA consulting, SOP development and on-site services for public safety, as well as special projects in emergency response. Skyfire is a division of Atlanta Drone Group, Inc., based in Decatur, Georgia. For more information, please visit skyfireconsulting.com.

About Doosan Mobility Innovation

Doosan's fuel cell business is an exciting future growth engine, accounting for around 0.5 billion USD in revenue. Doosan Mobility Innovation (DMI) is a 100% invested company by Doosan Corporation and focuses on the mobile applications of fuel cell technology. We're heavily investing in UAV applications to enable reliable long-endurance flight, accelerating the growth of the UAV industry. For more information, please visit www.doosanmobility.com.

Press Contact:

Matt Sloane

Info@skyfireconsulting.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51319