Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Rallye setzt sich fort: Auf dem Weg zum größten Cannabisplayer in Kalifornien!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1WY6X ISIN: US2220702037 Ticker-Symbol: CO3A 
Tradegate
10.01.20
12:58 Uhr
9,731 Euro
+0,058
+0,60 %
Branche
Kosmetik
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
COTY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COTY INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,568
9,609
16:42
9,551
9,626
16:41
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COTY
COTY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COTY INC9,731+0,60 %