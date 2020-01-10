The global chestnuts market size is poised to grow by USD 1.65 billion during 2020-2024, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 3% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 131-page research report with TOC on "Chestnuts Market Analysis Report by Type (Asiatic chestnut species, European chestnut species, and American chestnut species), and Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the health benefits of chestnuts. Also, the increased use of chestnuts in confectionery are anticipated to further boost the growth of the chestnuts market.

The demand for chestnuts is increasing significantly due to their various health benefits. Chestnuts comprise several nutrients such as vitamin C, B1, B2, and B6; folic acid; manganese; copper; and magnesium, which provide health benefits to the human body. In addition, chestnuts are rich in dietary fiber which improves the digestion process. Also, the antioxidant properties of chestnuts help in neutralizing harmful free radicals in the body. With increasing health consciousness among consumers, these benefits of chestnuts are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Chestnuts Companies:

Berjaya Corp. Berhad

Berjaya Corp. Berhad has business operations under various segments, such as financial services; marketing of consumer products and services; property investment and development; hotels and resorts; gaming and related activities; restaurants; and others. Under its subsidiary Country Farm Organics, the company offers Organic Roasted Chestnuts.

Chengde Shenli Food Co. Ltd.

Chengde Shenli Food Co. Ltd. operates its business through various segments, which include chestnuts, nature honey, freeze-dried products, Chinese dates, hawthorn berry, and chestnut mushroom. The company offers New Crop Fresh Chestnut, Freeze-dried chestnut kernels, and Frozen Peeled Chestnuts.

Chestnut Growers Inc.

Headquartered in the US, Chestnut Growers Inc. offers fresh chestnuts, especially Michigan-Grown Chestnuts. The company offers USDA Certified Organic chestnut, Sweet Minis, and Jumbo.

E. A. Potamianou Inc.

E. A. Potamianou Inc. has business operations under various segments, which include glazed chestnuts derivatives, glutinous fruit, chocolate glaze, and jellies. Candied Chestnut is one of the key chestnut products offered by the company.

Planet Green Holdings Corp.

Planet Green Holdings Corp. offers organic fruit, organic spice, curry sauce, chestnut series, and brown rice instant beverage. The company offers KangYuanChang Healthy Tea and Roselle Flower Tea. The company also offers Sweet Heart Chestnut, Open Chestnut, and Vacuum Packed Chestnuts.

Chestnuts Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asiatic chestnut species

European chestnut species

American chestnut species

Chestnuts Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

