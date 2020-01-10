CPR Cell Phone Repair Congratulates New Store in Huntsville, AL

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2020 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the nation's leading mobile repair group, is pleased to announce the opening of a new store in Huntsville, AL. The network welcomes new owner Jeff Olson and his store, CPR Huntsville, to its franchise of over 800 global stores.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Huntsville, please visit: http://www.cellphonerepair.com/huntsville-al/.

"CPR Corporate is excited to announce this expansion, which will allow the network to deliver more reliable and efficient repair solutions to northern Alabama residents," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair. "Our team is happy to congratulate store owner, Jeff Olson, and we wish him success in his venture."

Located at the foot of a mountain in northern Alabama, Huntsville is a high-tech city with historic roots. Nicknamed the "Rocket City," Huntsville is home to the U.S. Space and Rocket Center. As Alabama's first English-speaking city, the area also offers numerous tourist attractions that speak to its heritage. Whether travelers are seeking scenic views, restaurants, breweries, shopping, or nightlife, Huntsville has plenty to offer.

"Our team is excited to begin this journey with the Huntsville community," said franchisee Jeff Olson. "Becoming a part of the CPR network will allow us to offer better solutions at affordable prices while still maintaining a locally owned presence."

In addition to his new venture with CPR, Olson has owned a Computer Troubleshooters location for over 15 years. Olson is a Partner Franchise with Computer Troubleshooters and was awarded Franchisee of the Year in 2018. At his new store, CPR Huntsville, Olson and his team offer reliable and fast repairs for cell phones, tablets, computers, and other devices. Whether people are experiencing a cracked screen, water damage, a battery issue, or need a tune-up, his team of professionally-trained technicians are dedicated to providing exceptional quality and service. To request a repair at CPR Huntsville, please visit the store or contact them at the details below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Huntsville is located at:

7914 South Memorial Pkwy

Suite B4

Huntsville, AL 35802

Please contact the store at 256-403-9071 or via email: repairs@cpr-huntsville.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/huntsville-al

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 800 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech businesses franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Mark Sweeterman

msweeterman@merrymtg.com

216-647-0645 x 617

SOURCE: CPR Cell Phone Repair

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/572700/CPR-Cell-Phone-Repair-Congratulates-New-Store-in-Huntsville-AL