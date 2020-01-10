MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) MAGNIT PJSC: PJSC Magnit Has Published the List of Affiliated Persons as of 31.12.2019 10-Jan-2020 / 18:07 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release | Krasnodar | January 10, 2020 PJSC Magnit Has Published the List of Affiliated Persons as of 31.12.2019 ************************************************************************* Krasnodar, Russia (January 10, 2020): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers announces publication of the list of affiliated persons as of 31.12.2019. Please be informed that today PJSC Magnit has published the list of affiliated persons as of 31.12.2019. The list can be found on the Company's website http://ir.magnit.com/ [1] and on http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=7671 [2] For further information, please contact: Dmitry Kovalenko Director for Investor Relations Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 Dina Chistyak Director for Investor Relations Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department Email: press@magnit.ru Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company Magnit is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2019, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 20,497 stores (14,507 convenience, 467 supermarkets and 5,523 drogerie stores) in 3,694 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the unaudited IFRS management accounts for 9M 2019, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,000 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 63 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 39814 EQS News ID: 951005 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f3af72a4c409732758860c7c70e0d24e&application_id=951005&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=28723a3e5d0a277c920c31f873011bf0&application_id=951005&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2020 10:07 ET (15:07 GMT)