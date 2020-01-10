Washington D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Mark D. Reinhold has been named Deputy Director of the agency's Office of Human Resources (OHR). Mr. Reinhold will help to manage programs and policies in areas such as leadership and employee development, recruitment and retention, performance management, compensation and benefits, and labor relations. Mr. Reinhold began his new position at the SEC on Jan. 6, 2020.

Mr. Reinhold has nearly 30 years of experience in human resources for the federal government, including 12 years as a member of the Senior Executive Service. Most recently, Mr. Reinhold was Associate Director for Employment Policy at the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) leading a team that develops human resources policy for the federal civilian workforce in the areas of recruitment, hiring, pay and leave, performance management, executive resources, employee and labor relations, work/life programs, training and workforce development, strategic human capital management, diversity and inclusion, and strategic workforce management.

In his most recent position at OPM, Mr. Reinhold led the agency's "21st Century Workforce" initiative aimed at promoting employee engagement across the federal workforce and supported federal agencies in meeting critical workforce needs related to recruitment, hiring, and retention.

"Mark brings a tremendous breadth of strategic and operational human resources experience that will greatly assist us in our continuous efforts to recruit, develop, and retain an effective and diverse workforce for the SEC," said SEC Chief Human Capital Officer Jamey McNamara.

"I am excited to join the Commission and serve with the professionals on the Office of Human Resources team. I'm looking forward to helping support the human capital needs of the Commission so it can continue to deliver on its important mission and responsibilities, and continue be a great place for SEC employees to work," said Mr. Reinhold.

In 2017, Mr. Reinhold was presented with a Presidential Rank Award in recognition of a sustained record of exceptional achievement. Mr. Reinhold earned his bachelor's degree from Albright College.