Announcing the Launch of Medicolo, a New Healthcare Technology Startup and Website

People Can Share Medical Information and Stories on the New and User-Friendly Medicolo Website

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2020 / The founders of Medicolo are pleased to announce the launch of their new healthcare and technology startup and website. On the Medicolo site, people can share stories about their medical conditions and offer help and advice to others who are facing the same challenges.

To learn more about Medicolo, please visit https://medicolo.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders understand that while many people have been diagnosed with some type of health condition, they may not know anyone else who is dealing with similar issues. For many, this can leave them feeling alone and unsure where to turn for advice and support.

This knowledge inspired the founders to create and launch Medicolo and provide people with a safe place to share their health stories and medical information, ask questions and more.

By offering a user-friendly website where men and women can share their stories and personal experiences with others who have the same medical condition, the founders are devoted to helping people to live and feel better while taking charge of their health.

Medicolo is also an ideal place to ask questions about a wide variety of medical issues. For example, one visitor recently asked, "Is it normal to not have dreams after a stroke?" As the poster shared, she has not had any dreams since experiencing a stroke over 10 years ago. As the spokesperson noted, people who are dealing with the same issue can reply to the poster and offer advice and encouragement.

In order to help visitors to the site to find information on specific conditions, Medicolo also includes a "Find a Community" feature. By clicking on this button on the main page, visitors will be taken to a comprehensive list of health conditions in alphabetical order; these include everything from acne and Alzheimer's disease to traumatic brain injury and urinary tract infections.

To ask a question or share something about their medical health with others, people may click on the "Share a Story" button, also located on the website's home page.

About Medicolo:

Medicolo provides a warm, supportive environment where people can ask questions and find answers from others going through the same issues, share unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news and heal together by sharing stories that promise a better future for all. For more information, please visit https://medicolo.com/.

Contact:

Tanuj

hello@tanuj.com

+91 9999990627

SOURCE: Medicolo

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/572702/Announcing-the-Launch-of-Medicolo-a-New-Healthcare-Technology-Startup-and-Website