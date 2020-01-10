Latest innovations include functionally exceptional, cost-effective thermal gap filler and NMP-free cathode binder

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced that it will unveil an array of marketplace-ready coatings designed to help enhance electric-vehicle battery performance, durability, safety and cost during the Advanced Automotive Battery Conference (AABC) Europe, Jan. 12-16, 2020, at RheinMain Congress Center in Wiesbaden, Germany. The company also will introduce its latest battery thermal management innovation, PPG CORATHERM thermal gap filler, during a technical presentation on Monday, Jan. 13.

The PPG booth (#109) at AABC Europe will feature a broad range of solutions for battery cell and pack applications, including thermal gap fillers, a cathode binder free of N-Methylpyrrolidone (NMP), dielectric and intumescent coatings, pack sealants and adhesives. In addition, Calum Munro, PPG senior scientist, research and technology, automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings, will detail the development and validation of PPG Coratherm thermal gap filler. This cost-effective, marketplace-ready thermal management solution offers outstanding performance and low density. It is available in 1K and 2K forms and can be tailored to the unique requirements of each OEM.

PPG will feature its recent success in developing a cost-effective cathode binder that eliminates the use of the solvent NMP. The marketplace-ready binder helps streamline formulation and application processes, reducing mixing times by up to 90%, and contributes to longer battery cycle life. NMP, which is widely used in electrode manufacturing, has been identified as a reproductive hazard by several global regulatory agencies.

"PPG's participation in AABC Europe will enable us to highlight our expertise in helping customers enhance battery performance, durability and safety while reducing total system cost," said Munro. "We also partner with customers to ensure successful, high-volume application of our latest battery coatings solutions."

PPG is enabling electric-vehicle OEMs and battery and component manufacturers to accelerate the development of automotive and commercial vehicle energy storage solutions. The company's broad-based materials expertise touches virtually every area of lithium-ion battery design and construction, helping PPG customers boost energy density, extend service life, improve safety, increase manufacturing throughput and reduce cost per kilowatt hour.

AABC Europe is one of the world's leading events for automotive battery technologies, expected to attract more than 1,000 participants representing OEMs, materials suppliers and research organizations.

