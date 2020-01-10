Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Allen Blume has been named Deputy Chief Financial Officer in the agency's Office of Financial Management (OFM). Mr. Blume's responsibilities include directing and coordinating the SEC's financial planning, budgeting, accounting, financial reporting, and financial systems. OFM formulates budget and authorization requests; monitors the utilization of agency resources; and develops, oversees, and maintains SEC financial processes and systems.

Mr. Blume has over 30 years of experience in federal financial systems. Most recently, Mr. Blume served as the Budget Director for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, providing advice and guidance to the Secretary and supporting over 240,000 personnel. Mr. Blume previously served as Director of the Budget Division for the Agricultural Marketing Service and as Chief Financial Officer for the Air Force Global Strike Command. Mr. Blume retired as a colonel from the U.S. Air Force.

"The SEC is deeply committed to excellence in all aspects of financial management," said SEC Chief Financial Officer Caryn Kauffman. "Allen brings the breadth of leadership and experience that will greatly assist in our efforts to maintain a strong financial management function at the SEC."

"I am very excited to join the SEC's financial management team and look forward to working to maintain the stellar financial management track record already established at the SEC," said Mr. Blume.

Mr. Blume earned his bachelor's degree in business administration from The Citadel. He earned master degrees from the University of West Florida and from Boston University. He is a certified public accountant in Florida and Virginia.