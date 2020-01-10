Regulatory News:

SAFE ORTHOPAEDICS (Paris:ALSAF) (FR0012452746 ALSAF), a company specializing in the design and marketing of single-use implants and instruments for the minimally invasive treatment of spinal fracture conditions, is today releasing its half-year report on the liquidity contract signed with Louis Capital Markets on June 1, 2018.

The liquidity account (held by Oddo BHF SCA) had the following holdings as of December 31, 2019:

159 419 shares

- 1 623,33 euros

During the second half of 2019, the following have been negotiated:

PURCHASE 877,091 shares 30,195.58 EUR 510 transactions SALE 794,918 shares 26,384.51 EUR 363 transactions

For the prior period (June 30, 2019), the corresponding figures were:

77 246 shares

- 6 926,35 euros

As of March 18, 2019 (implementation of the new liquidity contract), the followings were made available:

74 738 shares

- 7,561.33 euros

Next financial publication

2019 annual revenue, on Monday 13th January 2020 (post-market)

About Safe Orthopaedics

Founded in 2010, Safe Orthopaedics, is a French medical technology company that offers the safest technologies to treat spinal fractures. Delivered sterile, all implants and respective disposable instrumentation are available to the surgeon at any time, anywhere. These technologies enable minimally invasive approaches, redcucing risks of cross contamination and infection in the interest of the patient. Protected by 17 patent families, SteriSpineTM kits are CE marked and FDA cleared. The company is based in Eragny-sur-Oise (95) and has 45 employees.

For more information: www.SafeOrthopaedics.com

