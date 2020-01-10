NEX Exchange (NEXX) NEX Exchange: Withdrawal from NEX Exchange 10-Jan-2020 / 16:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following Company will be withdrawn from NEX Exchange with effect from close of business today, 10/01/2020: Netalogue Technologies plc Symbol: NTLP Isin: GB0030196611 The Regulation Department NEX Exchange London Fruit & Wool Exchange 1 Duval Square London E1 6PW Tel: 020 7818 9767 Email: regulation@nexexchange.com Website: www.nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NEXX LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 39813 EQS News ID: 950989 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2020 11:30 ET (16:30 GMT)