The increase in data traffic and network congestion is driving the installation of small cells to utilize the available spectrum effectively. These small cells are helpful in pre-5G/LTE-Advanced Pro transition, as they help network service providers to save costs on expensive rooftop systems, and installation and rental expenses. Furthermore, small cells allow network operators to provide better connectivity to the base station and increase throughput. Thus, network operators are extensively investing in small cell infrastructure to achieve efficient network infrastructure and minimize costs. For instance, in August 2017, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson signed a deal with an Indian telecommunication company for small cells deployment at several banks and hospitals in cities such as Mumbai. Thus, the increasing investments in small cell infrastructure will drive the demand for LTE base stations, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing investments in LTE-A will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

LTE Base Station Market: Growing Investments in LTE-A

Several market vendors have realized the market potential of LTE-A in emerging economies, especially in urban areas. This has pushed several vendors to increasingly invest in LTE-A. For instance, in September 2018, Vodafone Fiji announced a plan to invest USD 98.6 million in upgrading its LTE-A network in the nation. Thus, the increasing investments in LTE-A are expected to drive the growth of the LTE base station market during the forecast period.

"Other factors such as the increase in the adoption of FDD-LTE and rising technological developments will have a significant impact on the growth of the LTE base station market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

LTE Base Station Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the LTE base station market by product type (macrocell and small cell) and end-users (rural and remote, urban, and enterprise) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the huge market potential in emerging economies such as India, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

