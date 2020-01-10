Kirkland Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2020) - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) (OTC: RJKAF) ("RJK" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of W. A. Hubacheck Consultants Ltd., as the project manager for the Nipissing Diamond project in the Temiskaming region, south of Cobalt, Ontario.

The Hubacheck family has an accomplished history in Cobalt and the Temiskaming region. Peter Hubacheck. P. Geo., President of the firm, led an exploration team on behalf of Sudbury Contact Mines, an affiliate of Agnico Eagle Mines, discovering four diamondiferous kimberlite pipes, including the 95.1 and 95.2 pipes, in the Northern Temiskaming Structural Zone near Twin Lakes, approximately 20 kilometers north of the RJK's project. In 2011, Peter recognized the diamond potential of the Lorrain granites, south of Cobalt, and set up a private exploration syndicate to search for kimberlites in this area. Due to economic conditions, the ground reverted back to the crown, before Tony Bishop started acquiring claims in the area.

Peter Hubacheck states, "Significant till and alluvial geochem data will be added to RJK's database in 2020, and prioritizing targets for drilling will be crucial to the success of RJK. The land position RJK has acquired has multiple prospective zones for kimberlites; some drill-ready, with others requiring further research. I appreciate the opportunity to join RJK's exploration team allowing me to follow in the path of historic exploreationists unlocking the mineral potential of the Cobalt Camp and possibly discovering the source of the Nipissing Diamond."

In addition, the Company has entered into a second option agreement with Power Group Projects Corp., (PGPC) consisting of 24 mineral claims located in Lorrain Township, approximately eight kilometres southeast of Cobalt, Ontario. Under the terms of the agreement, RJK Explorations Ltd will pay $5,000 cash per year, for a period of three years, for a total of $15,000. RJK Explorations Ltd will have the right to identify, sample and drill test, with one diamond drill hole, any identified potential Kimberlite targets within PGPC's land position. The balance of the PGCP agreement terms are the same as outlined in the November 11, 2019 news release by RJK.

Contact Information

Glenn Kasner, President

Mobile: (705) 568-7567

info@rjkexplorations.com

Web Site: https://www.rjkexplorations.com/

Company Information: Tel: (705) 568-7445

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements, which may include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future mineral exploration and property option payments. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking, including those identified by the expressions "will", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "propose" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this news release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in this news release include, but are not limited to, the financial resources of the Corporation being inadequate to carry out its stated plans. RJK assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51327