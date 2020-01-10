Lyxor BofAML - High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (YIEL LN) Lyxor BofAML - High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jan-2020 / 18:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML - High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 09-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 114.1985 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1068000 CODE: YIEL LN ISIN: LU1812090543 ISIN: LU1812090543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: YIEL LN Sequence No.: 39953 EQS News ID: 951443 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2020 12:11 ET (17:11 GMT)