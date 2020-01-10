

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Libbey Glass has recalled more than 44 thousand milk bottles due to risk of laceration.



Libbey Glass has recalled 33.5 oz. milk bottles as the bottles can break unexpectedly during use, posing a laceration hazard.



The recall involves the Libbey Glass 33.5 oz. Milk Bottles. They are clear colorless glass bottles with no markings that measure about 81/2 inches in height by 31/4 inches in width at the base.



The recalled products were sold to various foodservice distributors including Edward Don & Company and The Wasserstrom Company for about $2 per bottle.



The company has asked foodservice establishments and customers to immediately stop using the recalled milk bottles and contact the firm to receive a refund in the form of a credit voucher or a free replacement bottle.



