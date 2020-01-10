Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 10.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien
Rallye setzt sich fort: Auf dem Weg zum größten Cannabisplayer in Kalifornien!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 886665 ISIN: US5298981086 Ticker-Symbol: LB7 
Frankfurt
10.01.20
16:08 Uhr
1,320 Euro
+0,010
+0,76 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LIBBEY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LIBBEY INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LIBBEY
LIBBEY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LIBBEY INC1,320+0,76 %