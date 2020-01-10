Regulatory News:

Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR) announces the filing of its universal registration document for fiscal 2018-2019 with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on January 10, 2020.

The universal registration document includes:

2018-2019 annual report;

board of directors report on the preparation and processing of financial and accounting information, and on the corporate governance and internal control procedures; and

reports and information on total fees received by the independent auditors of Elior Group.

This document is available on Elior Group's website: www.eliorgroup.com. Hard copies of the universal registration document are also available upon request at Elior Group's headquarters (9/11 allée de l'Arche, 92032 Paris La Défense cedex, France).

The English version of the document will be made available soon.

Next appointment: the publication of Elior's first quarter sales on January 22, 2020

ELIOR GROUP

Société anonyme

Head office: 9/11 allée de l'Arche, 92032 Paris La Défense cedex

408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre

France

Listing Market: NYSE Euronext-Paris

Eurolist segment A

ISIN code: FR0011950732

