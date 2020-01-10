Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2020) - Zedcor Energy Inc. (TSXV: ZDC) (the "Company" or "Zedcor") announces that pursuant to the previously announced Amended Loan and Security Agreement entered into with Maynbridge Capital Inc. ("Maynbridge") on December 31, 2019, an additional 112,565 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") were issued to Maynbridge, each such Warrant being exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company ("Common Share") at an exercise price of $0.145 per share expiring January 25, 2023. In addition, the Company amended 114,633 existing Warrants and replaced 3,651,501 existing Warrants, all held by Maynbridge, such that the expiry date of such Warrants also be January 25, 2023. Each such Warrant is also exercisable to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.145 per share.

About Zedcor Energy Inc.

Zedcor Energy Inc. is a Canadian public corporation and parent company to Zedcor Energy Services Corp. ("Zedcor Corp."). Zedcor Corp. is engaged in the rental of surface equipment and accommodations, and providing security and surveillance services in Western Canada. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZDC".

