Web Presence: Casey Diskin Earns Spot on 36 Under 36 for Contributions to her Community

Jewish News and The Well have partnered on an annual list of professional Jewish people under the age of 36 who make landmark contributions to their communities and to the world. Casey Diskin was recently named on the list of 36 under 36 for her work with children with disabilities and her dedication to improving the lives of families in her community.

HUNTINGTON WOODS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2020 / Casey Diskin has made a tremendous impact in her community by helping children with disabilities, especially those with autism, overcome everyday obstacles through a variety of therapy approaches. She also coaches their parents and families so they are better prepared to face the day and help their child find personal growth and development. For her contributions, she has earned many distinguished titles and gained much recognition. Recently, she was named on a list of Jewish professionals under the age of 36 who are recognized for their impactful work in their communities.

The Detroit Jewish News partners with The Well every year to highlight 36 young professionals

who have demonstrated their worth to both Jewish and general communities around the country. Last year, they named Casey Diskin as one of the top young Jewish professionals for her work with children with disabilities and the novel approaches to care she's developed. Those who appear on the 36 under 36 are described by its publisher as go-getters, doers, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, activists, and community organizers who are featured in the year's publication.

The Well, which is half of the governing body overseeing the professional list, is an inclusive Jewish community-building and spirituality-outreach initiative geared to the needs of millennials and the unaffiliated or under-affiliated in the Metro Detroit area. Representatives at The Well believe that Jewish ethics, values and spirituality can and should be directly applicable to our lives as part of a radically inclusive Jewish community. It is their hope that these elements should drive us to positively impact both intimate communities and the world at large.

The Well was founded in 2015 and the 36 Under 36 was created only a couple of years later. Both are projects of the Lori Talsky Zekelman Fund at Temple Israel. It is the hope of their leaders that by highlighting young professionals like Casey Diskin, they can inspire more people to get involved in community-centric Jewish living in Metro Detroit. They accomplish these goals through relationship building, network weaving and participant-driven programming among other outreaches.

Casey Diskin has helped uncover new solutions for children with autism and other developmental disorders since she completed her undergraduate program at Wayne State

University and earned her master's from Macquarie University. Today, she provides support to families with children who have challenging behaviors, advocates for children in schools, helps families secure insurance coverage for therapeutic services, and contracts and negotiates rates with insurance companies among other exceptional tasks that directly improve her community.

