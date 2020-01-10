Web Presence: Chris Muggler's Personal Journey Through Christianity

Chris Muggler shares his experiences and his faith.

INDIAN TRAIL, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2020 / Chris Muggler is a devout follower of the Christian faith and finds great peace and joy in spreading the gospel of His word. However, like many, Chris Muggler wasn't always so committed to the teachings of the one true God. It wasn't until his sophomore year of college at UNC Charlotte where he was invited to a campus outreach and, in his own words, "allowed my heart to hear the true Gospel for the first time."

To quote Chris Muggler further on the subject of his own personal spiritual awakening and allowing Christ into his heart: "First of all, my personal Christian testimony is not my own. It's another glimpse of God's grace being brought to another broken sinner through His Holy Spirit. I grew up with interests in Christianity but was swayed away from it. I lived for attention and love but they never seemed to fulfill my desires in totality."

This is a common story that can be heard the world over, yet sadly, it often has a much different ending. Chris Muggler thanks the Lord every day for the opportunity to be able to share His divine knowledge with those who are blessed enough to receive it. Chris Muggler attends the Christ Covenant Church in Matthew, NC, where he is considered a very active member. During the summertime, he leads the church summer camp, overseeing a dozen counselors leading in sports, ministry, and spreading the good word.

When not leading the summer camp, Chris Muggler takes on the role of the leader throughout the rest of the year, leading weekly bible studies. That's not the extent of Chris Muggler's role in the church, however: he also volunteers with the ministry every Sunday.

Having devoted his life to the teachings of our Lord and Savior, Chris Muggler fully supports and commits himself to placing Christ at the center of all his endeavors. His belief in God as one being that is infinitely just, wise, good, loving, and holy, as well as his belief that the Scriptures of the Old and New Testaments are the inspired, infallible, and inerrant Word of God that act as our final authority in matters of doctrine and practice drive and motivate him to make the right decisions for himself and toward others every day.

Chris Muggler attributes his deeper understanding of why it's important to always be in active pursuit of holiness to the book "The Hole in our Holiness" This book is recommended by Chris Muggler as one that has had a great impact on him. Of course, there's one other book that has had the greatest impact: the Bible.

