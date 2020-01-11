The gesture recognition solution market size is poised to grow by USD 3.15 billion during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200110005296/en/

Technavio announced its latest market research report titled global gesture recognition solution market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

With the growing need to improve safety and to reduce fatalities due to vehicular accidents, vehicle manufacturers are increasingly focusing on implementing HMI technologies in vehicles, especially in autonomous models. Moreover, the requirement of convenience and comfort has significantly improved automotive infotainment systems that perform multiple operations. However, infotainment system may distract drivers, thus, increasing the safety threat for occupants in a vehicle. This has led luxury vehicle manufacturers to offer innovative technologies such as gesture recognition solutions for controlling in-car infotainment systems. Thus, the rising implementation of HMI technologies in the automotive industry will propel the demand for gesture recognition technologies during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31209

As per Technavio, the increasing priority for ToF cameras for gesture recognition will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Gesture Recognition Solution Market: Increasing Adoption of ToF Cameras for Gesture Recognition

The need for accurate gesture control and the introduction of facial recognition features in electronic devices have compelled electronic device manufacturers to implement 3D cameras into their products. There are various types of 3D depth-sensing cameras, such as structured light cameras, passive stereo cameras, active stereo cameras, and ToF cameras. Structured light cameras and stereo cameras consume more power, resulting in fast battery discharge. Hence, to overcome this drawback, ToF cameras are increasingly being used in smartphones. ToF cameras emit IR light signals for devices and measure the time required for light signals to reflect, that allows them to analyze the depth of the image by differentiating between the light reflected from different parts of the body. Therefore, the adoption of ToF cameras is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period, thereby, fueling the gesture recognition solutions market.

"Other factors such as the rise in number of gesture recognition-related patents, along with increasing market consolidation in the gesture recognition solution ecosystem will have a significant impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Gesture Recognition Solution Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the gesture recognition solution market by product (gaming consoles, PCs, smartphones, and automobiles) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by the Americas, and EMEA, respectively. The market growth in APAC can be attributed to the presence of a high concentration of gesture recognition OEMs.n. The increasing sales of automobiles equipped with gesture recognition technology will also drive market growth in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200110005296/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com