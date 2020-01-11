Medable Inc., the end-to-end platform for digitally enabled and data-driven clinical trials, today announced that Andrea Sanchez, Vice President Legal SaMD securedCIPP/E Certification.

A member of the State Bar of Texas and J.D. from Baylor Law School, Andrea earned the ANSI-accredited Certified Information Privacy Professional/Europe (CIPP/E) credential through the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP). "As an attorney and privacy professional, Andrea already brings significant privacy and data protection capabilities to Medable. Recognition of Andrea's knowledge and expertise via the CIPP/E credential further demonstrates Medable's own commitment to privacy and data protection globally, and in particular, data protection in the EU.," said Perry Robinson, Chief Legal Compliance Officer at Medable.

Medable currently serves customers across the globe and continues to expand its service offerings in the clinical trial space and in its leadership position in the digital trial space.

In addition to the CIPP/E credential, Andrea holds the CIPP/US credentialThe CIPP is the global standard in privacy certification. Developed and launched by the IAPP with leading subject matter experts, the CIPP is the world's first broad-based global privacy and data protection credentialing program.

The CIPP/US demonstrates a strong foundation in U.S. private-sector privacy laws and regulations and an understanding of the legal requirements for the responsible transfer of sensitive personal data to/from the U.S., the EU, and other jurisdictions.

TheCIPP/E is the first professional credential specific to European data protection professionals that is part of a comprehensive, principles-based framework and knowledge base in information privacy. The CIPP/E encompasses pan-European and national data protection laws, the European model for privacy enforcement, key privacy terminology and practical concepts concerning the protection of personal data and trans-border data flows. Andrea joins the ranks of professionals worldwide who currently hold one or more IAPP certifications.

About Medable

Medable is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Medable is on a mission to get effective therapies to patients faster by dramatically reducing the time from therapeutic development to market realization with digital data capture and real-time analytics that remove the complexities of clinical research to dramatically reduce trial timelines. Medable is pioneering a new category of life science technologies that replace the stagnant and siloed data of traditional ePRO, eCOA, EDC, and eSource with an intelligent and unified end-to-end (E2E) platform for clinical trial execution. Medable's end-to-end digital trial platform allows patients, healthcare providers, clinical research organizations and pharmaceutical sponsors to work together as a connected and empowered team in clinical trials and research.

