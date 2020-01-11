The global personal safety tracking devices market is poised to grow by USD 186.23 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of close to 13% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 149-page research report with TOC on "Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Analysis Report by Technology (GPS personal safety tracking devices and Bluetooth personal safety tracking devices), End-user (Children, Elderly, and Adults), Distribution Channel (Specialty stores, Department stores, Online retail, and Others), by Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 2024."

The market is driven by the increasing number of dual-income households with children. In addition, the growing popularity of two-way voice communication based personal safety tracking devices is also anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The rate of urbanization has grown significantly in the recent years. This has led to an increase in the number of dual-income households, particularly, in the US and Canada. However, these households face the challenge of child care as both parents are employed and may not be able to keep a constant check on the children. This has encouraged them to adopt technologically advanced devices such as personal safety tracking devices which enables parents to track their children's location. This, in turn, helps parents deliver on their professional commitments without stressing over the children's safety. Thus, the growing need among parents to attain optimum work-life balance and ensure their children's safety is expected to drive the sales of personal safety tracking devices during the forecast period.

Major Five Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Companies:

Amber Alert GPS Inc.

Amber Alert GPS Inc. offers safety tracking devices that feature voice functionality. Through the Amber Alert GPS Smart Locator, family and friends can receive safety alerts via email or text messages to their mobile phones.

Angel Sense Ltd.

Angel Sense Ltd. offers GPS enabled safety tracking devices. The company offers wearable GPS tracking devices, GPS tracking devices for individuals with autism. The company offers AngelSense Guardian which features auto-pickup speakerphone and audible alarm.

BrickHouse Security

BrickHouse Security has business operations under various segments, including GPS Tracking, Cameras, and Counter Surveillance. The company offers Spark Nano 7 GPS tracking devices and iTrail GPS Logger.

Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd.

Concox Information Technology Co. Ltd. operates the business under the following segments including Vehicle tracker, Personal tracker, Asset tracker, Tracking platform. The company offers Qbit personal safety tracking device and Q2 personal safety tracking device.

Globalstar Inc.

Globalstar Inc. offers wireless communication devices for voice and data communication. The company offers personal safety tracking devices under its brand, SPOT. Some of the variants are SPOT X, SPOT GEN3, and SPOT TRACE.

Personal Safety Tracking Devices Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

GPS personal safety tracking devices

Bluetooth personal safety tracking devices

Personal Safety Tracking Devices End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Children

Elderly

Adults

Personal Safety Tracking Devices Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Specialty stores

Department stores

Online retail

Others

Personal Safety Tracking Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

APAC

North America

Europe

MEA

South America

