The global two-wheeler starter motor market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200110005357/en/

Technavio announced its latest market research report titled global two-wheeler starter motor market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Factors such as improved employment opportunities and growing spending power of consumers have increased the demand for premium motorcycles and scooters in APAC. This is encouraging prominent two-wheeler OEMs to expand their business operations in major two-wheeler markets such as China and India. For instance, in 2013, BMW partnered with TVS MOTOR to develop and market its low-powered premium motorcycles in India. Such developments are resulting in the expansion of product portfolios that include a wide-range of premium-level two-wheelers, thereby increasing the demand for high-output starter motors.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30618

As per Technavio, the development of integrated starter-generator for two-wheelers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Two-Wheeler Starter Motor Market: Development of Integrated Starter-Generator for Two-Wheelers

The starter motor becomes a passive component after cranking the engine. This significantly increases the parasitic loss of the engine. To overcome such losses, automotive OEMs are focusing on the development of an integrated starter-generator that eliminates the need for starter motors, slip rings, belt and pulley coupling systems, and brushes used in wound rotor alternators. This increases fuel efficiency and helps in reducing vehicle emissions. With the growing stringency of two-wheeler emission standards, the adoption of integrated starter-generators will increase significantly during the forecast period.

"Remanufacture of two-wheeler starter motors and improvements in the performance of low-displacement two-wheelers will further boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Two-Wheeler Starter Motor Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global two-wheeler starter motor marketbyapplication (motorcycles and scooters) and geography (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to an increase in the sales and production of two-wheelers in China and India.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200110005357/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com/