January 10 (WNM/Reuters) - The number of billion-dollar climate- and weather-related disasters in the United States more than doubled in the last decade, with costs soaring above $800 billion, according to a U.S. government report. The National Centers for Environmental Information's annual climate report said last year was the second wettest on record in the contiguous United States, while average temperatures were above the 20th-century average despite being the coolest since 2014. Alaska, meanwhile, ...

