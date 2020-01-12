Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Sonntag, 12.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: BAY001 ISIN: DE000BAY0017 Ticker-Symbol: BAYN 
Xetra
10.01.20
17:35 Uhr
75,36 Euro
+0,64
+0,86 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
BAYER AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAYER AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
75,15
75,39
11.01.
75,16
75,35
10.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BAYER
BAYER AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BAYER AG75,36+0,86 %