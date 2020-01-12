

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Fears Nachawati Law Firm said that Bayer and its Monsanto subsidiary are looking to minimize losses at the expense of about 43,000 cancer victims who have filed suit after falling ill following exposure to the popular weed killer Roundup.



According to estimates, Bayer and Monsanto could face claims that double or triple the number of lawsuits currently on file.



Bayer and Monsanto have resolved fewer than 20 cases to date, focusing on near-term relief - rather than a global structured settlement - ahead of their next shareholder meeting, the Law Firm said citing multiple media sources.



Majed Nachawati, Lawyer of Dallas-based Fears | Nachawati Law Firm, said,'anything less than a fair deal would lead to an opt-out of any prospective global resolution or inventory deal, an increase in state court filings - and a good number of malpractice claims against lawyers who fail to do what's best for their clients.'



Nachawati's firm represents more than 4,000 individuals in litigation against Bayer AG and Monsanto.



The Law Firm noted that jurors in three separate trials have agreed that exposure to Roundup caused plaintiffs' non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and awarded a total of more than $2.4 billion in compensation and punitive damages against Monsanto.



Bayer is currently facing nearly 43,000 lawsuits in federal multidistrict litigation in California and state courts in Missouri, Kansas and venues across the U.S. from individuals who charge that Roundup's active ingredient, glyphosphate, causes cancer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX