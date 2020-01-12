

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Lufthansa expects group adjusted EBIT margin to reach 5.5 percent to 6.5 percent and total revenues to rise by a low single-digit percentage for 2019.



Lufthansa outlined its fuel cost expectations for 2020. It forecasts a rise of 200 million euros.



Lufthansa said it is confident to achieve more than 1 billion euros of free cash flow in the medium-term.



Network Airlines targets to reduce unit costs by 1-2% per annum. Eurowings aims at a total reduction of 15% until 2022.



Lufthansa noted that it will provide guidance for 2020 on March 19th, together with the publication of full year 2019 results.



