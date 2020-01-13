Flow Pharma, Inc. Presenting Mouse Breast Cancer Study Data

Flow Pharma CEO, Reid Rubsamen, M.D. will be presenting an update on the company's pre-clinical and clinical breast cancer studies in San Francisco at Biotech Showcase, 0900 Pacific Time Monday, Jan 13

PLEASANT HILL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 12, 2020 / Flow Pharma, Inc., a San Francisco Bay Area biotechnology company developing the FlowVax peptide vaccine platform technology, today announced that CEO Reid Rubsamen, M.D. will be presenting promising preliminary results showing that FlowVax BreastCA suppressed the growth of triple negative breast cancer in a mouse model.

"For this pre-clinical study, we took the same approach we are taking in our clinical study currently underway: using DNA and RNA gene sequencing to design a patient-specific cancer therapeutic vaccine specifically targeting the patient's tumor" said Reid Rubsamen, M.D., Flow Pharma CEO and Principal Investigator for the study. "We manufactured FlowVax adjuvanted microspheres containing neoantigen peptides that we determined were present on the mouse breast cancer tumor but not present on normal mouse cells. We then demonstrated that mice responding to the injected FlowVax BreastCA suppressed the growth of the 4T1 triple negative breast cancer tumor cell line we used for this study."

"Our goal is to be able to make patient-specific cancer therapeutic peptide vaccines to treat patients with breast cancer" said CV Herst, Ph.D., Flow Pharma Chief Science Officer. "In order to do this, we use gene sequencing and AI-driven tools to identify small proteins called neoantigen peptides on breast cancer cells that the patient's immune system can identify. Once we know what those targets for immune system attack are, we can quickly load them into our FlowVax peptide vaccine platform to treat the patient which we plan to start doing later this year."

About Flow Pharma

Flow Pharma, Inc. is a San Francisco Bay Area based, biotechnology company using artificial intelligence to guide selection of neoantigen peptide targets on cancer cells or virus-infected cells for attack by the patient's own, native immune system. These peptides can then be loaded into the FlowVax platform for administration by injection.

Flow Pharma, Inc. is conducting gene sequencing studies with neoantigen identification on breast cancer patients in the US and cervical cancer patients in China, in preparation for conducting Phase I/II clinical trials planned for later this year. Neoantigens are small peptide markers expressed on cancer cells as a result of a cancer-causing viral infection or mutation of the DNA in normal cells, agents that cause transformation into cancer cells.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Flow Pharma, Inc. ("the Company"), future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this presentation other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of the Company, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on the Company's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this presentation are made only as of the date hereof. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Flow Pharma, Inc.

