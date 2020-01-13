National Pothole Day: Mourning The Hubcaps Victimised by UK Potholes

ABERDEENSHIRE, Scotland, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DIRTY. LOST. BROKEN. DEAD. Uncountable hubcaps across the UK have fallen victim to the nation's pothole plague. In settling motorists' claims for mechanical damage, local governments are paying out millions of pounds. But EZ Street Asphalt figures even those payout figures don't account for wheel covers sent astray when cars plunge into potholes profoundly enough to rattle a pensioner's dentures.

WALL OF SHAME. National Pothole Day is celebrated annually on 15 January. This year, a wall poster called "Hubcaps Of The UK" is going out across the country. Inspired by the reality of what's happening in the streets, the poster displays the portraits of a dozen victims from notoriously potholed areas. Each portrait is accompanied by an account of how the hubcap met its untimely demise.

HUBCAPS MEET TOE TAGS. Concurrently with the poster, local, regional and national politicians are receiving pizza boxes containing victimized hubcaps. Each hubcap comes with a coroner's toe tag detailing its demise. Also inside the box is information about a cost-effective solution to the pothole problem.

PERMANENT REPAIR IN A BAG? The pothole solution is a product called EZ Street Asphalt. This ready-to-use permanent asphalt has been proven in harsh-weather locations around the world, ranging from the Yukon and the Outback. EZ Street Asphalt replicates the effects of manpower- and equipment-intensive hot-mix asphalt, yet it's stockpiled cold and works in minutes.

ALWAYS READY TO USE. As soon as a pothole appears on council radar, it can be filled as quickly as it takes to dispatch a couple of men with a truck. And that repair is guaranteed permanent.

CUTTING COSTS WHILE MAKING REPAIRS. Compared to the traditional model of asphalt repair-a temporary patch with an inferior product later replaced by a permanent repair with hot mix-EZ Street Asphalt is a first-time fix. It can cut the cost of fixing potholes by 50% or more.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: visit www.potholeboss.com. Parties interested in EZ Street Asphalt should contact UK manufacturer, Red Stag Materials and Gary Bremner at 0845 646 0354

