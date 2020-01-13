Cyverse AG, a leading provider of next-generation cyber-security software solutions, has confirmed earlier today that its CEO Founder, Shira Kaplan, will be attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, in her capacity as Young Global Leader (YGL). Ms. Kaplan's attendance at Davos will be fortified by the presence of Cyverse's Seed Investor, Mr. Itay Shlomo.

Among the various YGL and WEF events, Ms. Kaplan will be speaking at a panel hosted by the Swiss Global Enterprise Talk on the topic of Digital Manufacturing in Switzerland, alongside with senior representatives from Oracle, Collins Aerospace and ABB Switzerland. She will also attend the Future of Intelligent Investing lunch hosted by Zurich-based value investor, Mr. Guy Spier.

Cyverse AG has recently garnered the attention of investors and customers, having successfully enabled several significant transactions in the DACH region. The company, which acts as a broker between state-of-the-art cyber-security vendors, and multinational enterprises, has provided security solutions to over 50 large multinational enterprises in the region, and has taken dozens of Board Members, Members of Management and C-Levels on cyber-security learning journeys to Israel, in the last couple of years.

Headquartered in Zurich, Cyverse AG is a leading provider of next-gen, best-in-breed cyber-security software solutions. Serving over 50 multinational customers in Switzerland, Germany, France and Scandinavia, Cyverse provides solutions in the area of OT/ IoT Cyber-Security, Automated Penetration-Testing and Attack Breach Simulation, Automated Darknet Monitoring Mitigation, Automated Phishing Campaigns, Endpoint Detection Response, Automated Third-Party Cyber-Security Assessment, and Automated GDPR-related Data Classification.

