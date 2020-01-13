Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], announces the six finalists in the 2019 Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge. Now in its second year, the global program aims to support entrepreneurial start-up and scale-up businesses developing solutions that promote inclusive and positive change in fashion. The selection of finalists is a next step in the journey to identify and champion innovative opportunities that support the advancement of the industry. On February 13, 2020, the six finalists will visit Tommy Hilfiger's Campus of the Future in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, to pitch their business concepts to a jury of internal and external business and sustainability leaders at the global Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Final Event.

"It is inspiring to see the second edition of the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge draw so many applicants working towards a more inclusive and sustainable fashion landscape," said Tommy Hilfiger. "We are committed to championing bright, innovative solutions to some of our industry's big challenges, and I'm looking forward to returning as a jury member to recognize this year's entrepreneurs. Their shared optimism and commitment to a positive future should inspire us all in the impact we can make together."

Over a multi-step four-month process, over 420 applicants were narrowed down to six finalists who were invited to develop and refine their business plans with the support of a dedicated team of social entrepreneur experts at the Campus of the Future. The finalists include:

Bangladesh-based scale-up, Apon Wellbeing, opens fair-priced shops carrying daily necessities inside factories, with products offered at a 10% discount to external prices and a points scheme that workers collect for free health-insurance and health services.

opens fair-priced shops carrying daily necessities inside factories, with products offered at a 10% discount to external prices and a points scheme that workers collect for free health-insurance and health services. American scale-up , Stony Creek Colors , offers natural indigo sustainable crops to small and mid-size tobacco farmers who are at risk of losing their income due to falling tobacco sales. The cash crop provided by Stony Creek Colors enables the farmers to retain their livelihood.

, offers natural indigo sustainable crops to small and mid-size tobacco farmers who are at risk of losing their income due to falling tobacco sales. The cash crop provided by Stony Creek Colors enables the farmers to retain their livelihood. Dutch start-up, A Beautiful Mess , runs a creative space to assist refugees in realizing social and economic independence by creating sustainable apparel products.

, runs a creative space to assist refugees in realizing social and economic independence by creating sustainable apparel products. U.S.-based start-up company Lab 141 creates small batches of made-to-fit clothing using 3D printing. Through these methods, Lab 141 is promoting and bringing to life the concept of "sizeless" fashion.

creates small batches of made-to-fit clothing using 3D printing. Through these methods, Lab 141 is promoting and bringing to life the concept of "sizeless" fashion. Indian scale-up pajama company Sudara develops professional and sewing skills in women who have escaped from or are at high risk of being sex trafficked.

develops professional and sewing skills in women who have escaped from or are at high risk of being sex trafficked. Hailing from France, scale-up company Constant Zoe creates functional and fashionable clothing for men, women and children with disabilities.

The prestigious jurors overseeing the final event include:

Mr. Tommy Hilfiger

Ankiti Bose, Co-Founder CEO, Zilingo

Noor Tagouri, Journalist, Activist and Speaker

Daniel Grieder, CEO, Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe

Martijn Hagman, CFO, Tommy Hilfiger Global COO, Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe

Willemijn Verloop, Founding Partner, Social Impact Venture

Steven Serneels, CEO and Board Member, EVPA

Katrin Ley, Managing Director, Fashion for Good

The jury will award €150,000 between two winners to fund the advancement of their business proposals. The winners will also receive a year-long mentorship with Tommy Hilfiger's and INSEAD's global experts, as well as a place in the INSEAD Social Entrepreneurship Program (ISEP). An additional €10,000 will be awarded to the finalist team who wins the "Audience Favorite Vote."

Tommy Hilfiger's vision is to create fashion that opens minds and closes loops. Find out more about the brand's long-term sustainability efforts, particularly in the areas of inclusivity and circularity, at: https://global.tommy.com/en_int/about-us-corporate-sustainability

