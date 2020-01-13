USPTO and EPO grant patents licensed exclusively to Inflazome

Patent claims cover Inflazome's brain penetrant drug Inzomelid

Inflazome (inflazome.com), the pioneering inflammasome biotech company developing multiple small molecule drugs that block harmful inflammation, today announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and the European Patent Office (EPO) will grant the patent application WO 2016/131098 as US 10,538,487 on 21 January 2020 and EP 3,259,253 on 15 January 2020.

The patents provide for compounds which have advantageous properties and show useful activity in the inhibition of NLRP3 inflammasome activation. Such compounds are useful in the treatment of a wide range of disorders, including Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and Motor Neuron Disease, in which inflammation arising from the NLRP3 inflammasome is implicated as a key factor. Inflazome currently has two ongoing Phase I studies with Inzomelid and Somalix.

These new patents strengthen Inflazome's intellectual property portfolio that extends to 43 patent families, reinforcing the company's leading innovative position in discovering targeted therapies for inflammatory-driven diseases.

Matt Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of Inflazome, commented: "The granting of these pioneering patents marks another milestone for Inflazome and strengthens our IP portfolio. The patents granted in the US and Europe cover our lead clinical candidate, Inzomelid. Both Inzomelid and our second drug, Somalix, are in the final stages of Phase I safety and tolerability trials for inflammatory diseases. We look forward to driving these drugs into further trials to help people with debilitating diseases."

The patent was originally filed by the University of Queensland and Trinity College Dublin following a highly productive collaboration between Inflazome founders, Professor Matt Cooper (University of Queensland) and Professor Luke O'Neill (Trinity College Dublin). It was licensed exclusively to Inflazome when the company was founded.

About Inflazome

Inflazome is a biotech company leading the development of orally available drugs to address clinical unmet needs in inflammatory diseases by targeting inflammasomes. Inflammasomes are understood to drive many chronic inflammatory conditions, from Parkinson's and Alzheimer's to asthma, inflammatory bowel disease, chronic kidney disease, cardiovascular disease, arthritis and NASH. Inflazome has two ongoing Phase I studies, the first with Inzomelid which is under development as an orally available, brain-penetrant drug, and the second with Somalix which is under development as an orally available, peripherally-restricted drug to address clinical unmet needs in inflammatory conditions. Inflazome is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with offices in Cambridge, UK and Brisbane, Australia.

To learn more visit: inflazome.com

About the NLPR3 Inflammasome

Activated NLRP3 acts as a 'danger sensor' in the body to release the pro-inflammatory cytokines IL-1ß, IL-18 and induce uncontrolled, lytic cell death (pyroptosis). These processes lead to chronic inflammation, and as such, NLRP3 has been implicated in a large number of diseases.

