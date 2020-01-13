The global insulated wire and cable market is poised to grow by USD 65.82 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio announced its latest market research report titled global insulated wire and cable market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 144-page research report with TOC on "Insulated Wire and Cable Market Analysis Report by Material (Metal, Plastic, and Optical fiber), by Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024."

The market is driven by the increasing use of insulated optical fiber cables and wires in the automotive sector. In addition, increasing demand for insulated hybrid cables is another key trend anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Insulated wires and cables are extensively being used in the automotive sector for applications such as e-mobility as they have high mechanical rollover resistance and heat resistance. These wires and cables connect the battery of the car to various components. In addition, high-voltage single and multi-core insulated wires and cables are also used for power transmission within vehicles. Insulated wires and cables also transmit electricity from one component to another in vehicles during acceleration and recuperation phases. Thus, the demand for insulated wires and cables, which are highly resistant to heat and flame in cars, will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Insulated Wire and Cable Market Companies:

Fujikura Ltd.

Fujikura Ltd. operates through the following business segments: Power Telecommunication Systems Company, Electronics Business Company, Automotive Product Company, and Real Estate Business Company. The company offers a wide variety of insulated wires and cables such as Twisted pair cables.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd. operates through the following business segments: Information Telecommunication Systems, Social Infrastructure industrial Systems, Electronic Systems Equipment, Construction Machinery, High Functional Materials Components, Automotive Systems, and Smart Life Ecofriendly Systems. The company offers a wide variety of insulated wires and cables such as lead free heat resistant PVC insulated wire.

LEONI AG

LEONI AG operates through the following business segments: Wiring Systems Division and Wire Cable Solutions Division. The company offers a wide variety of insulated wires and cables such as LEONI Dacar.

Nexans SA

Nexans SA operates through the following business segments: High Voltage Projects, Industry Solutions, Building Territories, and Telecom. The company offers a wide variety of insulated wires and cables such as Nexans EHV Insulated Wire Conductor.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. operates the business under the following segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The company offers a wide variety of insulated wires and cables such as insulated electronic wires.

Insulated Wire and Cable Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Metal

Plastic

Optic fiber

Insulated Wire and Cable Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

North America

South America

MEA

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

