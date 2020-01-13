Anzeige
Montag, 13.01.2020

WKN: 869646 ISIN: GB0000904986 
Frankfurt
13.01.20
08:07 Uhr
45,000 Euro
-1,060
-2,30 %
13.01.2020 | 08:04
BELLWAY PLC - Block listing - Additional Listing

PR Newswire

London, January 9

Bellway p.l.c. (the "Company")

Block Listing Application

Application has been made to The UK Listing Authority and The London Stock Exchange for a block listing of 100,000 Ordinary Shares of 12.5p each to satisfy awards made under the Bellway p.l.c. (2013) Savings Related Share Option Scheme, to trade on The London Stock Exchange and to be admitted to The Official List upon issuance. The shares shall rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares of the Company.

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
Bellway p.l.c.
Tel: 0191 217 0717

© 2020 PR Newswire