PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 05.06.2019 Frigate FRGTE Subscription period RIG 10.04.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.01.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB08025A LTGNB08025A securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 13.01.2020 NEO Finance NEOFI Extraordinary VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.01.2020 Novaturas NTU1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15.01.2020 NEO Finance NEOFI Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.01.2020 UPP & CO Kauno 53 UPPB080022FA Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.