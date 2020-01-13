

Finland's current account surplus decreased in November, data from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.



The current account surplus decreased to EUR 0.2 billion in November from EUR 0.96 billion in October.



The balance of goods trade showed a surplus of EUR 0.1 billion, while services showed a deficit of EUR 0.3 billion. The primary income account was EUR 0.5 billion in surplus and the secondary income account logged a EUR 0.1 billion deficit.



The financial account was in balance, data showed. Net capital outflow was EUR 3.1 billion and net capital inflow was EUR 1.9 billion.



