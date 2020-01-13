

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - William Hill plc (WMH.L) said its full-year 2019 adjusted operating profit from continuing operations is expected to be in the range of 143 million pounds to 148 million pounds, ahead of market and management expectations.



The Group's retail business recorded an operating profit above the guided range of 50 million pounds to 70 million pounds, due to favourable sporting results in December, above the long term gross win margin range. Gaming also performed ahead of expectations, the Group said.



William Hill plc will announce 2019 final results on 26 February 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX