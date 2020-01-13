ExxonMobil and Oriental Yuhong start technical exchanges

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 13, 2020 / Recently, Sales Manager of Exxon Mobil Ms. Mindy Wei visited Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology Co., Ltd. ( SZ002271 ) with their technical teams. During the technical exchange, they discussed new product development, new applications and further cooperation.

ExxonMobil is one of the largest chemical companies in the world. It established cooperation relation with Oriental Yuhong in 2012. It is an important raw material supplier of Oriental Yuhong in polymer waterproof membrane. The two companies are dedicated to the cooperations in chemical construction materials.

ExxonMobil Chemical is one of the largest chemical companies in the world. The company holds leading positions in some of the largest-volume and highest-growth commodity chemical products.ExxonMobil Chemical has manufacturing capacity in every major region of the world, serving large and growing markets. More than 90 percent of the company's chemical capacity is integrated with ExxonMobil refineries or natural gas processing plants.

Founded in 1995, Oriental Yuhong engages in providing high-quality and improved system solutions for the construction of thousands of important infrastructure projects, industrial, civil and commercial buildings. It has grown into a leading service provider in the building material industry. Oriental Yuhong always pursues high quality and stable development. It focuses on waterproofing services, and extends its business to upstream and downstream sectors as well as relevant industry chains. The company has formed strong building material service capabilities of building waterproofing, civil building materials, non-woven fabric, building coating, building repair, energy-saving and thermal insulation, special mortar, and etc.

